Accused murderer drunk at time of wife’s killing, courtroom hears

Rama Gauravarapu was killed July 22, 2018 in a area at a West Kelowna resort. Her widespread legislation spouse, Tejwant Danjou, is now on trial in Kelowna for second-degree murder.

Tejwant Danjou was drunk at the time he’s accused of murdering his wife, court docket listened to Wednesday.

The Surrey realtor’s blood liquor amount was previously mentioned the legal limit of .08, in accordance to an skilled who analyzed two samples taken from Danjou following he was arrested.

The vary for Danjou’s blood alcoholic beverages content at the time he’s suspected of killing Rama Gauravarapu in a West Kelowna motel space was specified at amongst .1 and .15 by forensic alcoholic beverages specialist Karen Chan.

Within just this variety, she testified, Danjou would have been intoxicated and would possible have experienced a flushed face, balancing troubles, slurred speech, and cognitive impairments this sort of as lousy judgment and diminished eyesight. The actual degree of impairment exhibited by an individual who’s lawfully more than the limit is dependent on their working experience ingesting alcoholic beverages, Chan said.

Danjou is accused of killing Gauravarapu at about 7 p.m. on July 22, 2018 in a space at the Very best Western Wine Nation Inn in West Kelowna. The pair, from the Reduce Mainland, experienced been in the Okanagan on a wine tour.

Right after Danjou was identified by law enforcement hiding in a dumpster in the vicinity of the resort, two blood-liquor samples ended up taken from him. His reading through at 10:15 p.m. was .86, and it was .5 just ahead of midnight.

Performing backward from people two measurements, Chan generated the likely variety for Danjou’s blood alcohol stage at 7 p.m. at involving .1 and .15.

At a single issue, defence lawyer Donna Turko asked Chan to decide the likely blood alcohol degree of a 185-lb. individual who has eaten 9 five-ounce eyeglasses of wine and two photographs of vodka in a six-hour period.

When Danjou’s trial for second-diploma murder commenced, he in the beginning pleaded guilty then withdrew the plea, indicating via Turko that he did not have the intent to get rid of Gauravarapu.

The trial, before Choose Alison Beames, continues in B.C. Supreme Courtroom.