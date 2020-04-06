Accused of ‘piracy,’ the United States denies changing the masks bound for Germany

BANGKOK – The United States is unaware of a deployment of face masks tied for Germany that accuses Berlin officials of moving from an airport in Bangkok, a spokesman for the U.S. embassy in Thailand said .

The comment comes after Berlin Secretary of the Interior Andreas Geisel on Friday said an order of 200,000 masks bound for Germany had been “confiscated” in Bangkok and relocated to the United States, calling it “the work of modern piracy.”

“The United States Government has not taken any action to divert any 3M supplies available to Germany nor do we have any knowledge of such freight,” Jillian Bonnardeaux, spokesman for the U.S. embassy in Bangkok, told Reuters .

“We remain concerned about widespread attempts to split international efforts through unsupported, uninformed disinformation campaigns.”

Thai authorities could not be reached on Monday because the country is observing a public holiday.

The accusation that masks were being diverted came at a time when countries were scrambling to get protection for protection against the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. allies from Europe to South America have complained about the “Wild West” tactics they say Washington is working to cut or stop deliveries of medical supplies to original buyers.

Worldwide, there were more than 1.25 million cases of coronavirus and 68,400 deaths in 211 countries and territories, as of Monday morning, according to a Reuters poll.

Although Geisel of Germany said Friday that the consultancy had been “confiscated” in Bangkok, his office resumed a day later, saying it was still trying to clarify the circumstances of how the masks, ordered from a wholesaler German, and not from US manufacturer 3M, has moved.

A spokesman for 3M told Reuters the company had no evidence that its products had been obtained.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that “no act of piracy is possible.” (Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempilis; Editing by Matthew Tostevin and Gareth Jones)