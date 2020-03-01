[accusing-muhyiddin-of-deceiving-malay-rulers,-pakatan-to-look-for-police-investigation]

Datuk Johari Abdul speaks to PKR supporters at the PKR headquarters on March 1, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, March 1 — Pakatan Harapan will seek out to induce a law enforcement investigation versus Key Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for allegedly misrepresenting his degree of help to the Malay Rulers in buy to protected the posture.

PH main whip Datuk Johari Abdul explained the coalition’s remaining leaders resolved that the make a difference need to be documented to the police in the hopes of a swift investigation.

It is unclear, on the other hand, what legislation the law enforcement would use for these kinds of an investigation.

“We will lodge a report which alleges that Muhyiddin lied to the Malay Rulers. Meaning it was deceit that took area.

“Tuanku was unaware that he was actually staying lied to by Muhyiddin, so there is a need to have for a report to be lodged.

“With the report, we hope that an investigation will be done and so that Tuanku can simply call them for himself and see who has the assist and who does not,” he said when fulfilled at the PKR headquarters this night.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah swore in Muhyiddin as the eighth prime minister this morning.

Johari also explained PH will file an enchantment with the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat for an crisis sitting down of Parliament so that the coalition can check out and reveal that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has the guidance of the bulk of federal lawmakers.

He claimed Dr Mahathir will send the letter to Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof tomorrow.

Previously, the Speaker stated the scheduled resumption of Parliament on March 9 could be delayed.

Johari also issued a message for PH grassroots to start out preparations for an early basic election in the party they are effective in the attempt to display that Muhyiddin did not have the support necessary to be PM.

Muhyiddin took his oath of office environment at the Istana Negara this early morning as the head of the however-casual Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, consigning PH to currently being the Opposition once additional.

The PN coalition contains previous PH component Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Barisan Nasional’s Umno, MCA and MIC alongside with PAS.

Previous PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and his team of 10 MPs have also joined Bersatu.