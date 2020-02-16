[accuweather-forecast:-getaway-weekend-forecast]

Partly Cloudy disorders to start out your Sunday. Temperatures warm to the 70s in sections of the Valley. A cold entrance will shift by means of by Monday dropping our significant temperatures back again to where by we should really be this time of yr in the very low 60s. However this cold front does not bring us any rain chances and extremely small snow likelihood. By the finish of future 7 days temperatures rebound into the higher 60s.

Cristina Davies will have your entire forecast on Action Information.

