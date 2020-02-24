accuweather-forecast:-massive-warm-up

A gentle begin to our early morning thanks to some added cloud protect with temperatures in the minimal to mid 40s. Right now will be the coolest day of the week and it is basically suitable where we really should be for this time of 12 months. Highs will reach the reduced to mid 60s nowadays with the early morning cloud protect relocating out and leaving us typically sunny. By tomorrow we will reach the very low 70s, mid 70s by Wednesday and 80s by the time we head in to Friday. Higher stress will retain us dry all week. Sunday we are on the lookout at a quick great down and a slight probability of a couple pop up showers.

Madeline Evans will have your entire forecast on Action News.

Get the absolutely free AccuWeather app for iOS

Get the absolutely free AccuWeather application for Android

(click on or tap the pictures beneath for a much larger variation)



