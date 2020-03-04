accuweather-forecast:-record-breaking-heat

Significant force proceeds to fortify more than the central valley retaining us dry and sunny. It is also warming our temperatures with afternoon highs nowadays reaching the 80s for substantially of the valley. The 80s will continue on in to Thursday but added cloud go over will get started to perform its way in. From Friday to Saturday temperatures fall about 10-15 degrees leaving us in the small to mid 60s for the weekend. There will also be a probability for scattered showers Saturday morning and afternoon but will move out by the evening so rainfall totals will only get as significant as .20 inches. Snow will also drop for the mountains with a couple inches doable. Some snowfall could make it to the grapevine Saturday. There are a handful of additional likelihood of rainfall up coming 7 days.

Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your whole forecast on Action Information.

