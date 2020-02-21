[accuweather-forecast:-scattered-showers]

Added cloud go over is doing work its way in as a low pressure technique commences to transfer in holding our temperatures mild this morning. This afternoon we will arrive at the 70s yet again but clouds will keep on to go in so we will be partly cloudy by the finish of the working day. Saturday we have a probability for some scattered showers for the foothills and south valley moreover some snow for the mountains. The rest of the valley will keep dry for the weekend. Sunday we dry back again out and temperatures will adhere to the mid 60s. Future 7 days we will be dry every working day and temperatures will gradually warm again in to the mid 70s.

Madeline Evans will have your comprehensive forecast on Motion News.

