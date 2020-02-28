accuweather-forecast:-significant-adjustments

We have a different afternoon of report breaking heat for Fresno with the previous history established at 79 and we are forecasting a significant of 81. We will be in and out of the cloud address this afternoon and a storm method strategies but we will be dry. Saturday we will drop in to the small 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Saturday night snow will shift in to the mountains and a handful of showers possible for the valley. Saturday will be the principal working day for this process with all over .20 inches of rainfall probable for the foothills and south valley. We could see five+ inches of snowfall for elevations all around 6000 ft and we could see an inch or two on the grapevine Sunday evening into Monday early morning. Temperatures will fall significantly Sunday and we will only make it in to the upper 50s. A thunderstorm will be attainable by way of Sunday. Monday we start out off dry and continue on to heat up throughout the week.

