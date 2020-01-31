Accuweather Forecast: Super Bowl Sunday Forecast

A few spots of dense fog and scattered this morning for the south of the valley but the rest of us seem fine. We will reach the upper 60s for today with tons of sunshine. Saturday will be even more pleasant with high temperatures across the valley ranging from the upper 60s and even in the 70s with lots of sun. A cold front crosses the region for the Super Bowl on Sunday, lowering our temperatures in the upper 1950s with a partly cloudy sky. The wind will also pick up throughout the day with possible gusts of 25 mph. Next week, we will start very cold with morning temperatures below freezing Monday and Tuesday, which means the possibility of uneven frost. Temperatures will remain in the 1950s until the end of next week.

Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap on the images below for a larger version)

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.