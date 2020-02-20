[accuweather-forecast:-tracking-the-70s]

A minimal chilly this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s but we will heat up very a little bit this afternoon. Common large this time of year is 63 but we will be reaching a large of 74 this afternoon for Fresno. Friday we get started to observe a small stress method that will convey a very good bit of cloud go over by the afternoon. By Saturday we will see a chance for scattered showers for the south valley and foothills furthermore a probability for some snow in the mountains. This program will also fall our temperatures Saturday to the lower 60s. Sunday we warm appropriate back again in to the upper 60s and 70s by upcoming week. The dry trend will set back again in for next week.

Madeline Evans will have your whole forecast on Motion Information.

Get the absolutely free AccuWeather app for iOS

Get the totally free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or faucet the pictures under for a larger sized edition)



