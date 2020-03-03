accuweather-forecast:-up-and-down

Temperatures continue on to heat this afternoon with high temperatures achieving the reduced 70s which is perfectly higher than our normal higher this time of yr of 65 degrees. We will be dry all 7 days and temperatures will proceed to heat every single day with higher 70s and minimal 80s for both Wednesday and Thursday. Friday we cool off a bit with excess cloud address to the mid 70s. This weekend we see a definitely significant drop in temperatures to below common. Large temperatures Saturday and Sunday will major off in the reduced 60s each times and we have the opportunity of mild scattered showers the two days. There is also a chance for a few inches of snowfall for the mountains. Daylight conserving day is Sunday so set your clock ahead a person hour right before you go to bed Saturday.

