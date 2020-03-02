accuweather-forecast:-warming-up-once-more

We are chilly and dry to commence off the month of March. Weather prediction center does believe we will stay beneath regular with our high temperatures for the future 6-10 times and we will also higher than regular rainfall which we definitely need to have in the valley. We are however less than a moderate drought. We will keep dry as a result of the week as soon as once again with temperatures commencing off in the small to mid 60s and perhaps reaching the 80s by the time we heading into Wednesday and Thursday. We are tracking an additional probability of some scattered showers for the valley on Saturday and a chance of some snow for the mountains. As of now products are demonstrating that rain could be a lot more popular as opposed to the past system but we are however very a couple of times out. Daylight preserving time is this Sunday so try to remember to set your clocks ahead a person hour.

