accuweather-forecast

More cloud protect is functioning its way in as a small strain process starts off to shift in keeping our temperatures moderate this early morning. This afternoon we will access the 70s again but clouds will carry on to move in so we will be partly cloudy by the conclusion of the day. Saturday we have a likelihood for some scattered showers for the foothills and south valley moreover some snow for the mountains. The rest of the valley will continue to be dry for the weekend. Sunday we dry back again out and temperatures will stick to the mid 60s. Future week we will be dry each and every day and temperatures will steadily heat back in to the mid 70s.

