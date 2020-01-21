Ace Adams admits that the nerves played a major role in the debut victory

RINGSIDE 21/01/2020

Catford’s ace Adam (1-0) defeated Enfields Guycha Muele (0-2) on November 29th at York Hall in Bethnal Green during a Hellraiser promotional show.

It was the professional debut of the former Queensbury Boxing League champion and an experience he will never forget.

Spectators wouldn’t have guessed it because of its aggressive performance and glowing finish, but he felt very nervous from the locker room to the ringwalk and even during the competition itself.

The 26-year-old from Catford, led by Mickey Helliet, has announced his introduction to the paid ranks.

“I was very nervous just before the fight because it is an improvement over everything I have ever done before.

“It was the reality, not the amateurs or the Queensbury Boxing League. Just being checked off by officials and wearing 10-ounce gloves that I had never seen before made me extremely nervous. I tried to keep calm, even when I went in there (the ring) I felt it, I was still nervous even after the first round was over. “

However, a few wise words from his trainer, Eyez, made it in the corner. He revealed: “Eyez calmed me down in the second round and I went out and stopped him in the third round.

“After the second, I came back into the corner and Eyez said he should calm down and start working on the body. I’ve done too much headhunting, but when I started working on the body below, I managed to get it out of there. I got so nervous and kept trying to grab my head, but when I listened to the instructions, I took it out. “

“Lightning” Ace Adam is definitely an exciting fighter to watch. He keeps the distance closed and always presses the action on the forefoot to land his powerful right hand.

In the third round, the two stood and exchanged shots until Ace brought him down three times, although one was decided as a push.

“I could feel my opponent’s face in my hands when I hit him, I could feel his ribs and everything when I landed with those little gloves. Now I understand why people say boxing only takes one hit. He was a good opponent, very tough. “

Ace used his amateur and Queensbury boxing experience to survive the anxious moments.

“I didn’t work at the highest level like Anthony Joshua and Nicola Adams with the amateurs, but I was with good competitors, so I feel well trained and I’m glad that I have this family tree behind me.”

Now Ace is looking forward to his second professional fight with ambitions to stay busy in 2020.

“I’m looking forward to fighting in March. My goal is to have four fights this year. Ending the year 5-0 will be sweet.” Impressive victories, it’s good to get the “W”, but it’s just how you get it. “

Ace comes from Catford in South London, where he can count on a large support base. “I have a lot of support from my family and friends in my area, but I’m always welcome for more. I really want to get the whole Catford area behind me. Dan Azeez (undefeated professional boxer) comes from Catford and we almost live opposite each other, so there are some good boxing talents from this area. “

Ace had 18 amateur fights and reached the final of the ABA Novices in 2014. Instead of becoming a professional, he tested himself in the Queensbury Boxing League and won the national light heavyweight title while remaining undefeated in six fights.

Adam has been training with head coach Eyez at Sting ABC in Croydon since 2012 and counts the former heavyweight world champion Scott Welch as his manager.