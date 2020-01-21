ACI Taps Bancorp, Visa for real-time payments

divide

ACI Worldwide is working with The Bancorp’s Direct Rapid Funds platform, operated by Visa Direct, for real-time corporate payments, The Bancorp said on Tuesday (January 21).

“The surge in demand for payments that are faster, cheaper, and more accessible has created an opportunity that The Bancorp is providing with cutting-edge technology,” said Matt Carberry, executive vice president and head of payment acceptance at The Bancorp.

Together with partners such as Visa and ACI Worldwide, the “intuitive and customizable” Direct Rapid Funds platform offers companies of all sizes “access to the latest payment solutions”. The platform uses push-to-card payment technology to enable faster processing of payments to all corporate customers.

“Today’s businesses expect fast, easy, and secure payment,” said Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president of ACI Worldwide. He added that developing real-time payments at ACI by coordinating with The Bancorp helps meet “changing expectations” and “provide businesses with a transformative payment experience”.

The Bancorp currently enables more than 35 million faster payment transactions per month.

“We are excited to partner with The Bancorp to build a real-time payment platform for ACI Worldwide using Visa Direct,” said Mike West, Visa vice president of business and government disbursements. “Together, we meet today’s business needs for secure, easy, and fast payment methods by providing access to a platform that offers an innovative and novel payment experience.”

Technological innovations, combined with consumer demand and the development of the payment service provider landscape, accelerate the acceptance of payments in the USA. Given the growing demand for real-time payments, companies see significant value in faster and real-time payment features.

The payment transaction landscape is full of hurdles when it comes to corporate transactions. For example, Wells Fargo announced in November that its business customers would be integrated into the RTP network (Real-Time Payments).

