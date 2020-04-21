Jill Wagner is a wonderful mother! Former Channel Channel creator and her husband David Lemanowicz, a former boxer, welcomed their first child on Friday, April 17, People reported.

New members of the Lemanowicz family arrived at 12:36 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz. The couple gave their new cheerleader a special name: Army Gray Lemanowicz.

Jill Wagner gives her daughter a patriotic name

Wagner, 41, and her husband, age 44, have given their son – and patriotic – names. But there is a good story behind the Army’s royal wedding.

“She was adopted on July 4 so we want a patriotic name and my husband is in the army so we chose his first name to be a military,” Wagner told People. “We thought that was a good name for them to appreciate.”

Wagner added that they have selected the American youth for the Army Gray middle name, choosing a “and” instead of an “e.”

“I have always loved that name,” said the 101-year-old Mayor. “Everything is strong, wise, soft and feminine … ‘is exactly what I want from her.”

This is the second child for Lemanowicz. She has a 10-year-old girl named Lija.

Wagner says life is over.

Jill Wagner at a Museum of Food | Copyright 2017 Crown Media United States LLC / Photographer: Bettina Strauss

In an Instagram post announcing the Army’s arrival, Wagner called his daughter “heartbroken.”

“My life is over.”

Wagner and her husband have struggled to get pregnant, she told People in November 2019. She has actually worked with a nurse. “It’s shocking, scary, and the best feeling in the world at the same time,” he told the magazine.

“This is not the easiest way and in prayer we will find this little way,” she wrote on Instagram as she revealed she was waiting. “I have never been a bride and I expect changes every now and then. To all the moms out there, I am honored to be a part of your company.”

Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, and many others give their thanks

Matthew Davis and Jill Wagner at Christmas and Mistletoe Kisses | © 2019 United States Photographer / Photographer: Josh Stringer

After Wagner announced his good news, he and his star-studded Hallmark Channel were quick to bid their praise.

“YAAAS !!!! Hello baby !!!” Candace Cameron Bure said. “Nice and clean from the inside. Welcome and welcome to the world.”

“You’re really good,” Lacey Chabert wrote. “What a beautiful woman !!!!”

Victor Webster, who played Wagner at the Hallmark Winter Theater, was thrilled to hear the news. “Look at that little nugget, so it’s poor,” he said. “Thank you so much, it’s amazing.”

Wagner’s Mystery 101 co-star Kristoffer Polaha also shared his good wishes. “Good morning, family !!” she wrote. “Tell the little AG that white woman Kris can’t meet him. All of you are welcome and thank you Jill!”

