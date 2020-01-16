ACLU is suing the Trump administration for “safe third country” agreements

January 16 (UPI) – The American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the Trump administration’s so-called safe third-country agreements with South American states, accusing them of violating U.S. law.

In July, President Donald Trump signed an asylum cooperation agreement with Guatemala that says it is safe for refugees. As a result of the agreement, asylum seekers who cross Guatemala before reaching the southern U.S. border must first apply for refugee status there.

The Trump administration has made similar arrangements with Honduras and El Salvador. According to the ACLU, these countries do not meet the US definition of “safe” because they are “plagued by epidemic violence, instability and poorly equipped asylum systems”.

“The nations that have signed ACAs so far – Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras – are impoverished, unstable and one of the most dangerous places in the world,” said the ACLU in its file. “Taken together as the Northern Triangle of Central America, they have extremely high homicide rates, rampant gender-based violence, and virtually no reception for asylum seekers.”

All three countries would have themselves produced a large number of refugees under these conditions.

“The government’s willingness to sign ACAs with these countries shows that its real aim is not to promote burden sharing while ensuring refugee security. Rather, the ACAs simply reject asylum seekers and divert money to other countries continue regardless of what happens to the individuals, “it said.

The lawsuit filed by the ACLU at the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies and Human Rights First alleges that the Trump administration’s agreements violate various immigration and refugee laws, including a provision that requires a safe third country to be equipped Granting asylum seekers access to complete and fair “asylum procedures that the three countries do not

“The Trump administration has launched a deadly game of musical chairs that, in violation of U.S. and international law, leaves desperate refugees without a safe haven,” said Katrina Eiland, a lawyer on the ACLU immigration rights project. “The government is illegally trying to reject asylum seekers and pass the money on to other countries they cannot protect.”

The main plaintiff of the lawsuit, U.T., is a gay El Salvadorian who fled his country to the United States after being threatened by the notorious MS-13 gang.

He traveled through Guatemala, where he was subjected to homophobic harassment, before reaching the US border, where officials told him to be taken to Guatemala, where he is suspected of being persecuted by the court.

The defendants include the United States Attorney General William Barr and officials from the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and several others.

“Government policies are as pointless as they are illegal and directly endanger asylum seekers,” said Blaine Bookey, co-legal director of the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies. “By dispatching vulnerable people to Guatemala, the government is mocking the United States’ obligations to protect the persecuted and to destroy the US asylum system beyond recognition.”

When Trump signed the agreement with Guatemala, he said it would “get coyotes and the smugglers out of business”.

The lawsuit is the last to be filed against the Trump administration for its immigration policy.

A federal judge issued an injunction on Wednesday to prevent Trump from allowing states and cities to reject refugees.

The day before, the Trump administration submitted an emergency complaint to the Supreme Court asking it to lift the new immigration regulations that deny immigration status to people who need public support, such as Medicaid and food stamps.