ACM 2020 Awards Delayed in September Due to Coronavirus Pandemic – News Information

Despite their initial insistence that the show would continue as planned, organizers are pulling the April ceremony off the hook after President Donald Trump declared the blast a national emergency.

News Info

The Academies of the Country Music Academy 2020 have become the latest victim of the global coronavirus crisis.

singer Keith Urban The awards ceremony was supposed to have been held on April 5 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and just days before, ACM officials insisted that the show continue, despite postponing some popular tournaments and celebrations such as Coachella and Stagecoach in California.

They insisted they were “closely monitoring the situation” for developments, and now, after the US president. US Donald Trump Announcing the COVID-19 outbreak as a national emergency on Friday (March 13th), organizers have decided to close the event and postpone it until September, though a specific date has not yet been set.

“The ACM Awards are a major event for the music industry in our country, and the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions went out of their way to find a safe solution for the show to continue in order for us to honor our community of artists, “Damon Whiteside, Director General of the Country Music Academy, shared in a statement.

“This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry with which we have been in constant conversation over the past days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can safely celebrate with the country’s community our. ” .

Maren morris Y Thomas Rhett were among the top contenders for the ACM, with five knots each, while the celebration included performances by Urban, Miranda lambert, Lindsay Ell, Elle king Y Ashley McBryde, among others.

It’s the latest awards show to be affected by the chaos of coronavirus: The Nickelodeon Child Choice Awards and Canada’s Juno Awards were recently eliminated, with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony being suspended.

