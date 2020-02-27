acm-awards-have-a-new-host:-keith-city

Dave Paulson, The Tennessean Published 7: 01 a.m. CT Feb. 27, 2020 | Current 7: 14 a.m. CT Feb. 27, 2020

Shut

Autoplay Demonstrate Thumbnails Display Captions Final SlideFuture Slide

Final year, Keith City scored a enormous occupation to start with at the Academy of Region Audio Awards when he was named Entertainer of the Year.

This calendar year, he is notching another initial-time honor: he is internet hosting the demonstrate.

The state star will host the 55th ACM Awards, having location April five in Las Vegas.

Urban is taking the reigns from 16-time host Reba McEntire, who returned to host the last two ceremonies. Just before that, Luke Bryan co-hosted the present with Dierks Bentley (2016-17) and Blake Shelton (2013-2015).

On the identical morning the ACMs shared the information, Urban introduced a new tune, “God Whispered Your Identify.”

The 55th Academy of Nation Songs Awards will be held Sunday, April five at the MGM Grand Backyard Arena in Las Vegas. The display will air are living on CBS, setting up at 8 p.m. ET.

Large News! Just dropped a new track “God Whispered Your Name” AND I’ll be hosting the @ACMAwards on April 5th!! #ACMawardspic.twitter.com/Wq1LZClshU — Keith City (@KeithUrban) February 27, 2020

THE Decide: Keep up with the conquer of Tunes Metropolis with our e-newsletter, indicator up now.

Examine or Share this tale: https://www.tennessean.com/tale/enjoyment/new music/2020/02/27/keith-city-acm-awards-host-academy-county-audio/4886594002/