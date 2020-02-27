acm-awards:-here’s-the-full-list-of-2020-nominees

Matthew Leimkuehler, The Tennessean
Published 8: 01 a.m. CT Feb. 27, 2020 | Updated 9: 06 a.m. CT Feb. 27, 2020
When the bones are good, the nominations come rollin’ in.
Chart-topping “The Bones” star Maren Morris and “Look What God Gave Her” hitmaker Thomas Rhett lead the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards nominees, released Thursday.
Rhett and Morris earn five nominations each, with the former receiving nods for Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, among others. In the coveted Entertainer of the Year slot, Rhett competes against Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and Luke Bryan.
Morris earns her five nominations by taking a more eclectic path. Along with Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, she scored a nomination for her role in vital country supergroup The Highwomen (Group of the Year) and on the Miranda Lambert-led “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” collaboration (Music Event of the Year).
Rhett and Morris earn multiple Album of the Year nominations, per ACM calculations — qualifying as an artist and producer on the respective releases. Red-hot Nashville producer Dann Huff joins the artists with five nominations.
Defending ACM Duo of the Year and two-time Grammy Award-winning outfit Dan + Shay received four nominations, including Song of the Year for crossover sensation “10,000 Hours.”
And Justin Beiber can add “ACM-nominated artist” to his resume. The perennial pop powerhouse received four nods for his collaboration with Dan + Shay on “10,000 Hours.” The “10,000 Hours” team joins Blake Shelton and Old Dominion as four-time nominees in 2020.
See the full list of nominations below.
2020 ACM Awards nominations
Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
Male Artist of the Year
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
- Lady Antebellum
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- The Highwomen
New Female Artist of the Year
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Lindsay Ell
- Caylee Hammack
- Tenille Townes
New Male Artist of the Year
- Jordan Davis
- Russell Dickerson
- Riley Green
- Cody Johnson
- Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
- Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson
- Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
- GIRL – Maren Morris
- Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris
- Record Label: Columbia Nashville
- Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
- Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
- Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
- What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
- Producer: Scott Moffatt
- Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville
- Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
- Producer: Jay Joyce
- Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
Single of the Year
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- God’s Country – Blake Shelton
- Producer: Scott Hendricks
- Record Label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)
- One Man Band – Old Dominion
- Producer: Shane McAnally
- Record Label: RCA Records Nashville
- Rainbow – Kacey Musgraves
- Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian
- Record Label: MCA Nashville
- Rumor – Lee Brice
- Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone
- Record Label: Curb Records
- What If I Never Get Over You – Lady Antebellum
- Producer: Dann Huff
- Record Label: BMLG Records
Song of the Year
[Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
- 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
- Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
- Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Shay Mooney Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI), Big Machine Music (BMI) / Buckeye 26 (ASCAP), Jreynmusic (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Bieber Time Publishing (ASCAP), Universal Music (ASCAP) / Poo B Z Inc. (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP).
- Girl Goin’ Nowhere – Ashley McBryde
- Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde
- Publishers: Songs of Song Factory (BMI) / Universal Tunes (SESAC).
- God’s Country – Blake Shelton
- Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt
- Publishers: Relative Music Group (BMI), Administered by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing (BMI) / WB Music Corp. / Georgia Song Vibez / We-volve Music (ASCAP) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / Neon Cross Music (BMI).
- One Man Band – Old Dominion
- Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi
- Publishers: WB Music Corp/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs/Reehits World/Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC/Unfair Entertainment (ASCAP) adm. by Me Gusta Music. We’re Really Doin’ It Publishing (ASCAP) adm by Words & Music. Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing.
- Some Of It – Eric Church
- Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson
- Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Longer and Louder Music, admin. by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC; Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music/Little Louder Songs, admin. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music/Not A Track Guy Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights (BMI).
Video of the Year
[Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
- 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
- Director: Patrick Tracy
- Producer: Christen Pinkston
- God’s Country – Blake Shelton
- Director: Sophie Muller
- Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy
- One Man Band – Old Dominion
- Director: Mason Allen
- Producer: Mason Allen
- Remember You Young – Thomas Rhett
- Director: TK McKamy
- Producer: Dan Atchison
- Sugar Coat – Little Big Town
- Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos
- Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz
Songwriter of the Year
- Ashley Gorley
- Michael Hardy
- Hillary Lindsey
- Shane McAnally
- Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
- Producers: Dan Smyers
- Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
- Dive Bar – Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
- Producers: Garth Brooks
- Record Label: Pearl Records, Inc.
- Fooled Around And Fell In Love – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
- Producer: Jay Joyce
- Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
- Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio
- Record Label: Columbia Records
- What Happens In A Small Town – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell
- Producer: Dann Huff
- Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
Industry Awards
Casino of the Year – Theater
- The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV
- The Joint: Tulsa – Tulsa, OK
- Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, MI
- The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino – Las Vegas, NV
- WinStar Global Event Center – Thackerville, OK
Casino of the Year – Arena
- Mark G. Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ
- MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV
- Sandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM
- Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, IA
- T Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
Fair/Rodeo of the Year
- California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA
- Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY
- Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo – Houston, TX
- Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN
- San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, TX
Festival of the Year
- Boots and Hearts Music Festival – Oro-Medonte, OR
- Stagecoach – Indio, CA
- Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Watershed Festival – George, WA
- Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL
Club of the Year
- Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX
- Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, NC
- Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO
- Joe’s Live – Rosemont, IL
- Losers Bar & Grill – Nashville, TN
Theater of the Year
- The Beacon Theatre – New York, NY
- The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL
- DeJoria Center – Salt Lake City, UT
- Rialto Square Theatre – Joliet, IL
- Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL
Outdoor Venue of the Year
- Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH
- Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
- Innsbrook After Hours – Glen Allen, VA
- Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
- Rose Music Center – Huber Heights, OH
- The Wharf at Orange Beach – Orange Beach, AL
Arena of the Year
- Infinite Energy Center – Duluth, GA
- Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
- Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA
- Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI
- VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL
Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year
- Clay Campbell – Triangle Talent
- Gary Osier – Gary Osier Presents
- Gil Cunningham – Neste Live!
- Kell Houston – Houston Productions
- Nina Rojas – Neste Live!
- Todd Boltin – Variety Attractions
Promoter of the Year
- Adam Weiser – AEG Presents
- Brian O’Connell – Live Nation
- Jered Johnson – Pepper Productions
- Stacy Vee – Messina Touring Group
- Troy Vollhoffer – Premier Global Production
Studio Recording Awards
Bass Player of the Year
- Eli Beaird
- Mike Brignardello
- Tim Marks
- Michael Rhodes
- Jimmie Lee Sloas
Drummer of the Year
- Fred Eltringham
- Miles McPherson
- Greg Morrow
- Jerry Roe
- Nir Zidkyahu
Guitar Player of the Year
- Tom Bukovac
- Dann Huff
- Rob McNelley
- Adam Shoenfeld
- Ilya Toshinskiy
Piano/Keyboard Player of the Year
- David Dorn
- Tony Harrell
- Charlie Judge
- Tim Lauer
- Gordon Mote
- Mike Rojas
Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year
- Stuart Duncan
- Jenee Fleenor
- Jim Hoke
- Danny Rader
- Joe Spivey
- Charlie Worsham
Steel Guitar Player of the Year
- Dan Dugamore
- Paul Franklin
- Josh Grange
- Russ Pahl
- Justin Schipper
Audio Engineer of the Year
- Chuck Ainlay
- Jeff Balding
- Tony Castle
- Julian King
- Steve Marcantonio
- Justin Niebank
Producer of the Year
- busbee
- Buddy Cannon
- Dann Huff
- Michael Knox
- Joey Moi
