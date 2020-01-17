Acoustic communication originated almost 200 million years ago

January 17 (UPI) – For the first time, scientists brought acoustic communication back to its evolutionary roots. The researchers followed the phylogenic path of acoustic communication around 200 million years in the history of evolution.

The scientists first recorded the relationships between around 1,800 species of tetrapods, including birds, frogs, crocodiles and mammals, on a giant evolution tree. They next examined the scientific literature for data on the presence of acoustic communication within each recorded species and made connections between the branches of the evolution tree.

Using various methods of statistical analysis, the scientists tried to analyze the evolution tree data for patterns related to the appearance and persistence of acoustic communication.

The research team wanted to know whether acoustic communication occurs independently of one another in different groups and is retained in certain lineages. Scientists also wanted to find out whether this was related to other characteristics such as nighttime activities.

Their analysis – published on Friday in the journal Nature Communications – showed that the common ancestor of all tetrapods, land-based vertebrates, did not communicate acoustically. The scientists discovered 100 to 200 million years ago that mammals, birds, frogs and crocodiles can communicate acoustically with each other independently.

Their statistical analysis also showed a strong relationship between vocalization and nighttime activity. Many nocturnal species developed communication skills and adapted to life later in the day, maintaining their vocal skills when they did.

“The development of acoustic communication appears to be beneficial when you are active at night, but not disadvantageous when you are active during the day,” said study author John J. Wiens, professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona, said in a press release. “We have examples of acoustic communication in groups of frogs and mammals that have become diurnal, even though both frogs and mammals were active at night hundreds of millions of years ago.”

The authors suspect that birds are their loudest singers at dawn, which is a holdover of their past as a nocturnal species.

The researchers were surprised that acoustic communication across lineages was so stable that it was more stable than most other optically related communicative features.

Unexpectedly, the scientists found no evidence that vocalization promotes diversification. There are 10,000 species of birds that vocalize all. But crocodiles can also make communicative noises, and there are only 25 species. There are as many lizards and snakes as there are birds, and yet most are silent. In the meantime, 95 percent of the more than 6,000 mammal species communicate acoustically.

“If you look at a smaller scale like several million years and certain groups like frogs and birds, the idea that acoustic communication drives the speciation works,” said Wiens. “But here we look at 350 million years of evolution, and acoustic communication doesn’t seem to explain the biodiversity patterns we see.”

The researchers found evidence that ecological conditions are driving the development of signals such as vocalization.

“Here we show that this idea of ​​organizing signal development ecologically applies to hundreds of millions of years and to basic types of signals, such as the ability to communicate acoustically or not,” said Wiens.