[Acquire! Perform ‘Who Are You’ on talkSPORT for a possibility to gain £5k!]

Very last time out in our ‘Who Are You?’ competition, our secret voice had a lot of talkSPORT listeners stumped. It wasn’t Steve Bruce. It wasn’t Micky Gray. And it was not Alan Shearer. It was in fact… Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson.

And our fortunate winner drawn at random from the correct entries gained was Kevin Turnham from Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire who is five grand richer.

There’s another five grand up for grabs if you can detect who this is

https://talksport.com/wp-information/uploads/sites/5/2020/02/Who-Are-You.mp3

All you have to do, to have a chance of successful £5,00 is determine this mystery voice.

If you assume you know who that is, textual content the phrase Acquire adopted by your reply to 63320.

Just one fortunate winner will be preferred at random from all the accurate entries been given and walk absent with £5,00 dollars.

Text messages will be charged at £2.00 moreover your common community prices will implement.

Entries have to be acquired in advance of the lines near at 5pm on Friday 28th February 2020

Terms and conditions and competitors rules utilize. See down below for specifics

Phrases and Conditions

The next principles (“Specific Rules”) together with the standard competitors phrases and disorders (which can be observed at https://talksport.com/level of competition-conditions-disorders) utilize to “Who Are You ” (the “Competition”) which will run from the 13: 00, 19th February 2020 right until 17: 00 on the 28th February 2020 (the “Duration”) across talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 (the “talkSPORT Network”), which encompasses the SMS databases for talkSPORT and talkSPORT two. Any person who enters the Level of competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have go through and approved the Precise Regulations and talkSPORT’s Typical Competitiveness Terms & Conditions and will be sure by them.



Details of the Competitors:



Entrants will be asked to detect a ‘mystery’ voice which will be played out on air (or may well be been given through SMS, or viewed online) and text in their reply, inside of the Period of the Opposition.



To enter the Level of competition an Entrant must send a text information starting off with the word Earn followed by their answer to the issue, to 63320 (the “Text Information Line”) within the opening and closing situations of the Competitiveness. Textual content messages will be charged at £2.00 plus standard network prices.



The Text Message Line will open at 13: 00 on Wednesday 19th February 2020 and close at 17: 00 on Friday 28th February 2020. If Entrants text immediately after the closing time, they will not be entered into the competition, but they may possibly however be charged.



talkSPORT Constrained is not accountable for any latency seasoned by an Entrant’s mobile mobile phone network, which may delay the shipping of textual content messages to and/or from us. On top of that, talkSPORT Restricted is not responsible for any erroneous entries which may possibly happen through a cellular phone network mistake or handset mistake.



When an Entrant enters the levels of competition, they will receive a textual content information that invites them to take part in our three-for-two present, whereby if they enter a next time in just the similar levels of competition spherical, they will acquire an extra entry at no excess cost. The extra entry will be routinely provided when the Entrant enters for the next time and they will not need to have to textual content a 3rd time to claim this. If they do textual content for a 3rd time, the cycle recommences and they will be charged again. It is the responsibility of the Entrant to make certain that if they answer to this three-for-2 provide, the text strains are still open up when they do so. Otherwise, their additional entry and free of charge entry may possibly be billed but not bundled in the draw.



Just after the closing time of the Opposition, a single winner will be chosen at random from all of the suitable entries obtained in the course of the valid entry time period. The profitable Entrant will be contacted in 28 times of the Opposition closing time. Misspelt entries may well be approved, at the discretion of the Producer. The Producer’s decision is ultimate.

Eligibility:



Entrants will have to be aged 18 or above.



Entrants can enter a optimum of 20 times during each day of the competition. We strongly advise from abnormal use.



Entrants ought to have a lender account, as the prize will be paid out via cheque or bank transfer.



Prize:



The prize is £5,00 (5 thousand kilos) paid by possibly cheque or Financial institution Transfer.



The prize is non-transferrable.



talkSPORT constrained reserves the appropriate to adjust the prize or part of it at any time.



We will endeavour to pay back winners as soon as probable but are not dependable for any delays in the banking process. On top of that, the winner will be necessary to remedy a contact from talkSPORT Limited just after the levels of competition and supply all the demanded facts (on e mail or by using an on the web form, as directed) if they are to obtain the lender transfer. Additionally, if any eligibility checks require to be carried out, this could delay the payment.



Publicity and Identification of Winners:



If you gain a prize, we may possibly publish your comprehensive identify, town or region of residence and graphic indefinitely on our radio station website www.talkSPORT.com and in our cell application the talkSPORT application and across our talkSPORT social channels. We will request your authorization ahead of publishing.