Acquired coronavirus thoughts? We introduced in an skilled to response them live

Across Chicago and the relaxation of the state, fears are mounting around the soaring variety of coronavirus situations. Universities are closing, gatherings of about 1000 individuals are becoming prohibited and amusement and athletics fixtures are at a standstill as officers try and comprise the contagious outbreak.

As more and much more people are encouraged to function from dwelling and avoid crowded locations, we know you have issues, like: How do you know if you have the coronavirus, what must you do if you believe you’re contaminated, and how prolonged will this life-disrupting virus previous?

Dr. Robert Murphy, a professor of Medication and Biomedical Engineering and Executive Director of the Institute for World-wide Overall health at Northwestern University’s Feinberg College of Medication joined reporter Robert Herguth in our newsroom Friday, March 13 and answered reader-submitted queries in real time.

Look at the archive of our live Fb conversation with Dr. Murphy:

