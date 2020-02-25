acrobats-show-secrets-to-tricks-behind-the-scenes-at-‘circus-sarasota’

by: Lila Gross
Posted:
/ Updated:
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – How do they do it?
Sarasota is a hub for circus artists and the best of the best come together to perform at Circus Sarasota.
The show under the Red and White Big Top has 33 international circus acts full of elegance, excitement and unforgettable moments.
Every year features a new cast in an intimate one-ring European style Big Top.
This year’s show features incredible artistry on the flag pole and single trapeze, fast-paced Alanian riders on horseback, hand-to-hand acrobatics, juggling and more.
Catch all the excitement for the last weekend under the big tent at The Mall at University Town Center (behind Dillard’s) in Sarasota.
CLICK HERE to learn more about Circus Sarasota.
Top Videos
HCSO Trailblazer: Cpl Melissa Moore makes history
2 pedestrians killed in collision with semi-truck in Mulberry
Tampa Mayor unveils second colorful ‘Crosswalks to Classroom’
Man dead after stabbing in St. Pete; 1 in custody
Police: St. Pete stabbing victim has life-threatening injuries
Tuesday Morning Forecast
20 dogs available for adoption in Tampa Bay following seizure from Louisana house of horrors
Louisiana dogs in custody at Humane Society of Tampa Bay
You’ve Got (no) Mail: how change of address fraud can easily steal your identity
Dog used in attack
Florida Congressmen call for more transparency on Cornoavirius
Trending Stories