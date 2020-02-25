acrobats-show-trick-secrets-behind-the-scenes-at-‘circus-sarasota’

by: Lila Gross
Posted:
/ Updated:
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – How do they do it?
Sarasota is a hub for circus artists and the best of the best come together to perform at Circus Sarasota.
The show under the Red and White Big Top has nine international circus acts full of elegance, excitement and unforgettable moments.
Every year features a new cast in an intimate one-ring European style Big Top.
This year’s show features incredible artistry on the flag pole and single trapeze, fast-paced Alanian riders on horseback, hand-to-hand acrobatics, juggling and more.
Catch all the excitement for the last weekend under the big tent at The Mall at University Town Center (behind Dillard’s) in Sarasota.
CLICK HERE to learn more about Circus Sarasota.
