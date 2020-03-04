act-now:-what-you-can-do-to-aid-victims-of-the-tennessee-tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – Subsequent the devastating storms that killed at least 24 people today throughout Tennessee, our sister station in Nashville is increasing cash for tornado recovery.

WKRN-Tv is web hosting a “News two Offers Back” function partnering with the American Purple Cross to increase revenue for the victims of this week’s deadly tornadoes.

You can donate on the net to the victims by clicking here.

If you prefer to donate via cell phone, you can get in touch with WKRN’s cellphone bank from six a.m. to 8 p.m. CT by calling 833-585-0179.

The American Pink Cross has a very long history of delivering help to disaster victims all around the world and is the direct community company dependable for sheltering and mass treatment products and services in Nashville. The Nashville Chapter American Pink Cross will assist establish and deliver destruction and requirements assessment for disaster victims, and assure that they have meals, apparel, h2o, prescription drugs and other simple essentials.

The

twisters that struck the bigger Nashville space in the hrs soon after midnight Tuesday

shredded more than 140 properties and buried individuals in piles of rubble and

wrecked basements. The storms moved so promptly that quite a few folks in their path

could not flee to safer regions.

The governor declared an crisis and sent the Nationwide Guard to support with look for-and-rescue efforts. An unspecified selection of men and women have been lacking.

Early conclusions by National Temperature Assistance study groups indicated that the problems in Nashville and Wilson County to the east was inflicted by a twister of at least EF-three intensity, the agency reported.

