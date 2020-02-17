[act-of-kindness:-man-returns-wallet-with-all-the-things-inside]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A area man returns a shed wallet with everything inside, an act of kindness that has absent viral.

Jose Gonzalez suggests he dropped his wallet subsequent a automobile incident in Northwest Bakersfield Monday.

Gonzalez says Monday after leaving the health club he was rear-ended even though driving southbound on Espresso Street and pulled into the closest gas station to trade information with the other driver.

Whilst they were exchanging details, Gonzalez suggests he set his wallet on the trunk of his automobile and drove off, but forgot to get it.

He claimed he understood his wallet was lacking following likely to Starbucks with his daughters and couldn’t pay back for their drinks.

“We return home, convert the vehicle inside out, glimpse all over the place, no wallet,” mentioned Gonzalez.

Afterwards, when he was location up his daughters’ Female Scout cookies stand in front of their property, a stranger stopped by asking if his identify was Jose and if he had missing his wallet.

The stranger explained to him his cousin Adolfo Alvarez located the wallet. Alvarez noticed it on the side of the street in the vicinity of the Westside Parkway and picked it up. Gonzalez received in get in touch with with Alvarez so they could meet up with.

“Rare do you see that type of motion […] Someone goes out of their way to consider the time to discover any individual and return what belongs to them,” reported Gonzalez.

Alvarez refused to take any style of reward for returning the wallet, telling Gonzalez he has been in his footwear.

Gonzalez says he was grateful and appreciated what Alvarez did.

“So I took a photograph and I was just joking all over I said, ‘Hey I’m gonna make you well known.’ So I did. I just posted it,” reported Gonzalez.

Gonzalez posted on social media about Alvarez’s act of kindness along with their selfie and it went viral getting about one,600 shares on Facebook.

“Hopefully not only the social media but this tale will inspire other folks to do the right matter. It’s about character … what are you heading to do when nobody’s viewing?” reported Gonzalez.