ACT scores in Wisconsin

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 10:13 AM CST / Updated: February 3, 2020 / 10:13 AM CST

According to a new study by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the state’s ACT scores are lower than in previous years in almost all categories among all high school juniors.

“I’m worried because the ACT score is so important to their lives that they go to college of their choice, or even college, so the score is important,” said the director of the Northwest Reading Clinic. Ruth Harris.

Only 29.2% of students achieve the college readiness grade in mathematics, in science only 31%.

“I don’t know that students get as much from memorizing math as they used to, they can use their calculator so often that they don’t have to think about the general concepts anymore, they just plug it into their calculator. Harris said.

Harris held an ACT workshop on Sunday to provide students with some tips and tricks for doing the test.

“If there are two correct answers in the English test, you count the number of words in the two correct answers and the one with the fewest words is always correct,” she said. “The most common answer is B for all tests except math C. This just doesn’t apply to other tests.”

But Harris says the test is not an actual measure of college preparation.

“I work with Northwest Reading Clinic students who have passed the test and have not performed well. Many of them have excellent grades, sometimes even 4.0, have good work ethic and do not do well in the test. I think the format of the test and the test strategies that need to be performed really give less information about their overall performance than any other test, like no other test. “