Acting boss boss resigns amid coronavirus causes

WASHINGTON >> Current Secretary of the Navy Modly has submitted a letter of resignation to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

This is according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the matter before an official announcement.

The official said Modly also told her staff to quit.

Modly created a flammable conflict by firing USS commander Theodore Roosevelt last week, saying Captain Brett E. Crozier showed “very poor judgment” in widely circulating by email a letter calling for urgent help and COVID outbreaks. -19 aboard … his ship.

Modly then jumped into the boat, into the port of Guam, and delivered a speech to the crew in which she lambasted Crozier, saying he was either “too naive or too stupid” to be in charge of a carrier. On Monday night, at Esper’s insistence, Modly issued a public apology, but by then the calls among Democrats in Congress for his resignation had skyrocketed.

WASHINGTON >> The Secretary of the Navy was forced to apologize after a disrespectful ordeal in which he called the fired commander of invading coroner Theodore Roosevelt who is “too naive or too stupid.”

Thomas Modly issued a written apology after President Donald Trump, at a news conference at the White House, described his comments on Captain Brett E. Crozier as “brutal.”

Modly relieved Crozier of command of the plane last week. He said he lost confidence in Crozier for showing “very poor judgment” in widely distributing a plea memo for an accelerated evacuation of crew members to protect their health.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi today said Modly should lose her job.

“Unfortunately, Secretary Modly’s actions and words and words demonstrate his failure to prioritize the strength of our troops,” Pelosi, D-California, said in a written statement. “He showed a serious lack of sound judgment and strong leadership needs during that time. Current Secretary Modly must remove him from his position or resign.”

At least 173 sailors on the ship tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. About 2,000 of the 4,865 crew members taken from the ship will be tested.

On Sunday, Modly traveled to Guam to address sailors on the carrier that backed their support of Crozier as he left the ship on Friday. He reprimanded them, saying they had neglected their most basic duties in defending U.S. interests.

“So think about that when you cheer the man in the boat who exposes you to that,” he said. “I understand you love the guy. It’s good to love him. But you don’t have to love him.”

Late Monday, Modly reborn.

“I apologize for any confusion this choice of words may have caused,” he wrote, referring to his speech aboard Roosevelt’s on Sunday. “I also want to apologize directly to Captain Crozier, his family, and the entire crew of Theodore Roosevelt for any pain remarks I may have caused.”

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told Modly he must apologize, according to a person familiar with the conversation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that he might be involved, agreeing that Modly’s criticism of Crozier was “a harsh statement.” He said Crozier made a mistake by sending a memo to several people who worried about the crew and the virus. In the memo, which was leaked to the media, Crozier said, “We’re not at war. Sailors don’t have to die.”

Trump said Crozier had a good career before this incident, adding, “I don’t want to destroy someone for having a bad day.”

Modly, in his apology, reaffirmed his earlier remark that Crozier was “too naive or too stupid” to order. Instead, he said he believes Crozier is “smart and passionate.”

“I believe, precisely because he is not naive and stupid, that he has sent an alarming email to him with the intention of finding him in the public domain in an effort to draw public attention to the situation on his ship,” Modly wrote.

Sunday aboard the ship, Modly urged the crew to stop complaining.

“The mission of the ship is important,” he said. “We all know this, but in my view Captain you lost this sight and compromised critical information about your situation intentionally to draw greater attention to your situation.”

Modly, a 1983 Naval Academy graduate, became the acting secretary of the Navy last November after Richard Spencer was ousted from the position. Trump last month nominated retired Adm. Kenneth Braithwaite, the current ambassador to Norway, to be the next navy secretary.

In her remarks aboard Roosevelt’s, Modly raised likely issues, please Trump. He accused the news media, for example, of manipulating a political agenda to divide the country and embarrass the Navy. He said China “didn’t come” on the coronavirus when it began to spread there months ago, echoing Trump’s often repeated statements that China could have done more to prevent a pandemic.

And with Modly invoking the name of Trump’s chief Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, noting the former vice president said Modly’s decision to fire Crozier was almost criminal. “I assure you it wasn’t,” Modly said.

Modly said Crozier should know his letter voiced urgent concerns about the virus on his ship leaking to the media. He said if Crozier didn’t think this would be the result, he was “too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer in such a ship.”

He also accused Crozier of betraying his duties as an officer. “And I can tell you something else, because he did that and put it on the public forum and it’s now become a huge conflict in Washington D.C., and across the country,” Modly said.

Following an official transcript of Modly’s remarks and an audio recording circulating widely online Monday, Rep. Elaine Luria, a Virginia Democrat and Navy veteran, called for Modly to be fired.

Luria said Modly’s comments show he is “in no way fit” to direct the Navy. Luria’s district includes Norfolk Naval Station, the world’s largest naval base.