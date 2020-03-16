Acting Director General of UK Music calls for “urgent clarity” about the impact of karanavirusa on live events

Executive acting CEO of UK Music Tom Keel called “urgently make clear” influence coronavirus on musical events.

Kiel wrote a statement after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today (16 March) that the government will no longer “support” mass gatherings using emergency workers.

During a press conference on the crisis koronavirusnamu earlier today in the afternoon, Johnson said that UK citizens should avoid all “non-essential” contacts with other people, since cases of the virus continue to increase worldwide.

“Public safety remains a top priority for everyone involved in the music industry in the UK during this unprecedented emergency health” – Keel said. “However, the last Prime Minister of the Council for holding mass meetings led to great uncertainty and confusion about what this will mean for the music industry.

“We urgently need clarity from the government that would mean these new changes. The government should prescribe whether the official ban will be if it can come into force, which places and events will be affected and how long to continue the measures.

“The virus has a devastating impact on the music industry and the UK will threaten many jobs and businesses in our direction across the sector.

“In addition to clarity, we need swift action by the Government to mitigate the enormous damage and disruption that it will cause our music industry, which is jealous of the world.”

Kiehl also discussed the possible disadvantages that may have restrictions on the coronavirus in the living areas.

“If the music companies and the venue quickly will not help to get them, although this desperately difficult time, a sad reality – it is vitally important work, and a lot of favorite places will go to the wall”, – he said.

“UK Music will continue to talk with the government and will work with our members to do everything possible to click on the help and work to ensure that both our industry as soon as possible to return.

“We will continue to adhere to the advice and support of the Government with respect to coronavirus and invite all to listen to medical and scientific advice.”

Over the last week a series of concerts and festivals had been canceled or postponed due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-nineteenth

Coachella has announced that it will be postponed until October, and this month’s SXSW in Austin is also eliminated, and the last induction of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has been postponed.

Radio 1 also announced that their annual Great weekend, which will be held in Dundee in May this year, has been canceled.

NME and The 100 Club announced the London musical showcase after the abolition of SXSW – check out all the details here.

You get detailed information about each of the canceled concerts, festivals and tours of coronavirus – and how to get a ticket refund.