“Acting – my tool – I use their pain as ammunition”

Barry Kyugan set for the stratosphere. After spending the last few years working with the prize-winning directors such as Christopher Nolan, over Dunkirk and Yorgasam Lantsimosam, who cast him as a coolant, spagetsiynaga tramp in “Murder of a frightened deer,” the actor Dublin vrazhennya will next star opposite Angelina Jolie and Hollywood lifting heavyweight champion left in the film Marvel’s The Eternals, which landed at the end of 2020.

Cosmo Jarvis and Barry Keegan in “Peace with the horses.” Credit: Height

This was the first small budget film, you worked for a while. It looked like production?

“We spent a lot of time in this little hotel and we very quickly learned. The great thing about movies with low budget level in that they are smaller than planned, so it was a better chance to find out our heroes and see how to play our dynamics. In Dympna in he has this bravado, but it is also dangerous. I wanted to show myself on this boy’s frightened. “

What made you decide to work with director Nick Roland?

“Nick made this short film, made on a small budget, entitled” Dancing in the ashes, “which was an incredible He understands permitting scene played out;. When he sees as an actor flares up, it will allow it and take advantage of it.”

This is a very beautiful image of Ireland, given that it is sometimes very hard film

“It’s not your card to the west of Ireland? It’s not [a comedy in 1952 in Ireland], The Quiet Man, but still beautiful.”

You were hard to grow in Dublin, lived seven years in foster care before to bring your grandmother. What motivated you to do in acting?

“The offices were my instrument. All the artists feel the pain that I felt, and I use my ammunition. That’s why I play these shady characters or characters with such depth, because I can make the pain in their history.”

Barry Kyugan played a secondary role in the epic “Dunkirk” by Christopher Nolan. Credit: Alam

What films you watched growing up?

“Basketball Diaries [1995] – one of my favorite, then” On the waterfront “[1954] and” Cool “Luke [1967] It was the movies that talked with me I am very well looked good movies, especially. if you do not know what good movies were young. “

How did you find these movies? They do not necessarily rented in Blockbuster in childhood

“I participated in this workshop, which worked with young actors. It was not a stage school, it was an old factory, where we went on stage workshops and played the characters. We always watch a movie or two every week on the big screen as Cool Hand Luke. that’s how I got to know a good movie. “

Barry Kyugan in the film “The Assassination of St. deer.” Credit: Alam

Or the music in your acting roles?

“Music – it’s an extremely important thing for me when I’m playing a character, especially when I need to go back to a certain place or time, to perform on stage for Calm With Horses I listened to a lot of dance and house music, which is my music.. “

Who are you currently listening to?

“Harry Styles, I love his new album. I think it and Stormzy fun. We with the girl went to see Harry played in the Electric Ballroom in Camden, and we did not know what he brings shtormza, and you could not ask for better. I also love the [Irish singer] Dermot Kennedy. “

How else can you relax if you do not perform?

“When I’m not working this for me box, I box a lot in this game can get very distracting something than to live in Los Angeles and everything and find peace between madness important.”.

Your suaychynya in Calm With Horses, Niamh Algar, too – who would win in a fight?

“Niamh, of course. No question.”

Premiere of “Green Knight” was to be held at SXSW, but was canceled due to karanavirusa. Are you disappointed?

“Yes, I have, but safety first At this point, live hard, terrible time, I’m such a hypochondriac;.. Three weeks ago I was at Milan fashion week, which erupted karanavirus, and when I called my girlfriend, when he returned to New York, she said that we should go and take the test in mind I played it a lot longer than he should have, so I hung up and ran to the nearest medical center and explained where I was I was furnish the mask and coveralls.. – all around the building had to wear a mask – and I was brought back to where I needed to make rentg yen. And I was fine, I translated it all for yourself. “

With whom would you like to work with what you have not done?

“I want to work with Andrea Arnold, Lynne Ramsay and Céline Sayammay that made” Portrait of a lady in the fire “These three homes are located at the top of my list in their film has such a strong history,.. Remained with me from 2014 Dyavchynstva Celine, the performances so. raw, I thought it was the present. this makes me so much, and I always find it fascinating how the director can make actors and actresses to believe them so. “

What else do you have in your sights?

“I have a film about Billy the Kid, which took three years, and Bart Layton [which Keegan worked on” American Friendly “]. We will tell the story of his eye, not the cliché of the West, but just a human film about Billy baby. we just appeared green light to write a script, and I will play Billy, so I’m very excited. “

“Tranquility with horses” is now in theaters