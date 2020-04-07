Acting Navy Sec. Apologizes For Bashing Ex-Captain, Continue to Swipes At Him For Writing Memo

Performing Navy Secretary Thomas Modly apologized on Monday night time immediately after he attacked now-previous Navy Captain Brett Crozier and named him “naive and stupid” for writing a memo to Navy management detailing concerns about defending his crew on the USS Theodore Roosevelt from COVID-19.

However, Modly however took a shot at Crozier for creating the e mail in the to start with position.

“Let me be apparent, I do not think Captain Brett Crozier is naive nor silly. I consider, and constantly believed him to be the reverse,” Modly claimed in an official assertion.

But then the acting secretary repeated his former accusation that Crozier experienced purposefully composed the memo to make guaranteed his problems ended up leaked to the public.

“I imagine, exactly because he is not naive and stupid, that he despatched his alarming electronic mail with the intention of receiving it into the public area in an energy to draw community focus to the condition on his ship,” Modly mentioned.

He apologized to Crozier, his spouse and children, and the ship’s crew for “any discomfort my remarks could have induced.”

Just after firing Crozier more than the e-mail last 7 days, Modly ranted about the captain to the USS Theodore Roosevelt crew.

“If he did not believe, in my view, that this details wasn’t going to get out to the community, in this working day and information and facts age that we reside in, then he was possibly A, way too naive or much too silly to be a commanding officer of a ship like this,” reported the acting Navy secretary said. “The alternate is that he did this on goal.”