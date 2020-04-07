Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly resigns Crozier Fiasco

Secretary of Defense Thomas Modly resigned on Tuesday from a controversy involving USS aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, said Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

“This morning I have accepted the resignation of Secretary Modly. With the approval of the President, I nominate the current Secretary of the Army Jim McPherson as acting Secretary of the Navy,” Esper announced on Twitter.

Esper said Modly resigned from his agreement, “putting the Navy and sailors above itself” so that the Navy could move forward. Esper said he briefed President Trump on his conversation with Modly.

Esper later tweeted that McPherson is a retired Navy admiral with a prominent 26-year naval career, also serving as the Navy’s attorney general and attorney general.

Modly was expected to be replaced by United States Ambassador to Norway Kenneth Braithwaite after his confirmation by the Senate, but the first departure came after he fired Roosevelt Commander, Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, last week.

Crozier had written a note on March 30 that he immediately turned to the media asking for help to get his sailors off the boat and headed for Guam in the midst of a carrier breakout.

Believing that Crozier intended his memory to leak – he had sent it to more than 20 people through an unclassified and unsecured system.

Top Pentagon leaders said they supported Crozier’s decision and President Trump said he supported Modly’s decision “100 percent.”

However, after the videos showed sailors cheering on Crozier as he got off his boat, Democrats took issue with the Trump administration saying that he did not care about the welfare of the sailors.

He flew to Guam on Sunday to speak with the sailors aboard the ship and to uphold his decision. Crozier was assaulted, saying he was too “naive or too stupid” to command the carrier, or that his note was leaking.

The remarks pushed Democrats to resign.

On Monday, Democratic Leader of the House Armed Services Committee Adam Smith (D-WA) petitioned for Modly’s resignation, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) followed suit on Tuesday. . About an hour later, Modly resigned.

Modly said in a letter of resignation that he had been “the honor of my life” to serve as Secretary of the Navy and acting Secretary of the Navy for the past five months.

“I will be forever grateful for my opportunity and the blessing to be a part of it,” he said.

