Acting US Navy Chief Modly Blast Removed Captain Crozier For Being “Too Stupid or Too Naive” to Reign in Leaked Audio

Acting Chief of the Navy questioned the intelligence and intentions of an aircraft carrier captain who was removed last week on a letter he asked superiors for support in quarantining a sick sailor on his ship.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly told USS personnel Theodore Roosevelt that their former commander, Captain Brett Crozier, was “too stupid or too naive to be a ship command officer like this” if he was unaware of the desperate plea for the Pacific Fleet leadership to provide additional resources to help him isolate sailors infected with COVID-19 aboard the ship going public, a comment was met with ridicule and curses by a military audience. The comments captured in the leaked audio from the speech were first published Monday by Assignments & Objectives and the transcript of the comments reported earlier reported by the Daily Caller.

Modly said the “alternative” to the scenario was that Crozier intended that the document be sent to “more than 20” people for leaking, something Modly said would prove “serious violations” of the Military Justice Uniform Code.

“That’s betrayal,” Modly said.

The Pentagon declined to comment when contacted by Newsweek and instead referred Defense Minister Mark Esper’s comments on Sunday.

“I think the acting Secretary Modly made a very difficult decision, a decision that I support. It is based on his view that he loses trust and confidence in the captain based on his actions,” Esper told CNN at the time.

“I think that is just another example of how we hold leaders responsible for their actions,” he added.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas B. Modly spoke at a Pentagon press conference, Washington, D.C., April 2.

Lisa Ferdinando / Department of Defense