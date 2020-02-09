Active living on the shores of Lake Chapala

One of Barbara Hoyle’s first memories of her first visit to Mexico about 20 years ago was the song of birds. “My first impression from the plane was that the airport was a good size, the people were friendly and walking away from the airport at 5:30 pm, how wonderful the sound of birds was,” he says.

Following that initial visit, Barbara, 66, from Sacramento, California, began thinking about retiring in Mexico. And on Christmas Day in 1999, a year after her first visit to the country, she left another plane – this time for good – and immediately felt completely at home.

Although she had previously visited her brother at her home in Loretta, Mexico, Barbara and her husband, Michael, had never gone to Chapelas in the state of Jalisco before finding their home there through an online real estate agent. She flew down there for her Christmas vacation to see the property, to put it on a platter and to fly home on New Year’s Eve. This house was custom built for her and costs just $ 85,000. At 1,100 square feet, it consists of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, three skylights and an inner courtyard.

Barbara chose Chapala because of the “warm climate between April and July, mild the rest of the day, mostly rainy at night and a sunny day, the lake and location in Mexico” (specifically, 28 miles from the city of Guadalajara in the west of the country).

Having paid for the home, Barbara and Michael’s living costs are low – just $ 80 a month for utilities like the internet, cell phones, electricity and gas above.

Another cost for immigrants is health insurance. Barbara and Michael pay for their own medical visits when needed and have maintained Medicare coverage in the US. “We are in good shape and if anything is to be found, there are first-rate hospitals in Guadalajara 45 minutes away. In the meantime, we rely on the Red Cross here as first responders.”

Life around Lake Chapala is easy. With the large expatriate community finding social activities to keep busy no problem. According to Barbara, all the villages in the area are full of people from every corner of the world and the local Chapala community has at least 2000 members.

“The club offers at least two functions each month usually centered around music, the arts or TED talks,” he says.

“We also enjoy breakfast at the Country Club golf course, meet friends, enjoy scheduled massages, attend parties, volunteer at two different orphanages, read, write and host parties.”

As for food, Mexico is known for its cuisine, and in Barbara’s opinion, the restaurants around the hotel certainly live up to that reputation.

“The lake attracts Mexican families from Guadalajara, Mexico City and everything that happens because of the many restaurants and activities on the lake,” he says. “Overall, the variety of restaurants and the quality of food served is above and beyond what I experienced in Northern California and what’s even better is that here comes at a fraction of the cost.”

It’s not just restaurants, good food is available from local markets as well as from more international stores.

“There is a mall in Ajijic, a theater, a food court and you can get almost any food at a store in San Antonio called Super Lake.”

What many expats want to know before they think about moving somewhere is what flight connections are like in their home country. Guadalajara is the closest international airport to Chapala and there are daily flights in and out of the main US airports. Back at ground level, things are a bit more soothing. Local transport is moving at a slower pace, only part of the colorful relaxed culture that represents the small town of Mexico.

“Driving the narrow streets here requires patience, as there are puddles, lots of traffic, and occasionally a road is completely blocked as a family celebrates their death for a week each time right in front of the dead,” Barbara says. But there are those who are slowly pacing too. “We enjoy horseback riding on our paved roads and the easy laughter of school-going children. The nighttime rains freshen up the air and get a cool breeze from the lake most nights.

“We live without stress,” says Barbara. It’s a fair reward.

