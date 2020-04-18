Activists, Campaigns Work to Give NYC Prisoners in the midst of COVID-19

With New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announcing the state’s anti-virus law by mid-May, New York is the epicenter of a new history of coronavirus spreading throughout the United States. being a weak group in particular. due to factors such as the conditions of life of prisoners and inadequate sanitation.

According to the New York Department of Care (DOC), 343 prisoners tested positive for COVID-19 with 686 employees until April 16. Two prisoners and five DOC employees died.

The Legal Aid Association, a nonprofit organization in New York City, says the number of infections in New York’s Rikers Island prison is up 8.14% compared to 1.31% in the city and 1.04% in in the state until April 14.

On April 10, the New York Mayor’s Office Bill De Blasio said more than 1,500 prisoners have been released from prison for coronavirus activities, a move they see as “the most advanced of all over the year.” past. ” (De Blasio’s office has not responded to TIME requests for updated numbers since April 17.)

On April 14, Cuomo’s governor’s office announced that they would begin to release older prisoners across the state who have almost a release date.

Read more: We Feel Like All of Us Got The Corona System. ‘Expectations on COVID-19 Tragedy, Island Cave Warning for Americans, Prisoners

In California, more than 1,700 people have been released from Los Angeles. Another 3,500 state prisoners are also expected to be released, according to the California Department of Public Health. In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, hundreds of prisoners have been released.

However, NYC activists say the city’s response to the incident has been swift.

On April 17, the Law Enforcement Network filed a lawsuit against Manhattan lawyer Cyrus Vance, calling for the release of 76 New Yorkers jailed for harboring coronavirus. The group says Vance has said it does not approve the release of more inmates.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz – who tested positive for coronavirus itself – previously “refused” to release Walter Ance, a prisoner on Rikers Island, Tina Luongo said in a recent statement. “She has suffered from a terminal illness, but despite these conditions and warnings … our efforts are still being ignored,” Luongo said. As a result, Mr Ance died with a shaking hand in a bed. “

Related Articles

To work out what they see as a lack of officials, prison correctional organizations and any professional activists are working to secure bail for prisoners who have filed cases from prisons and detention centers.

Suchaya of such groups is the Emergency Release Fund, a collection of volunteers set up in the summer of 2019 with the original purpose of raising bail for transgender prisoners. Since the spread of COVID-19 in New York, however, the fund has been working to free any – as many – prisoners as they can.

Read more: A Fighter, a Hero, a Mother to Many. Lorena Borjas, Trans New Town Road, Died Of Coronavirus

“When (COVID-19) began to ramp up in the city, civilian defenders started coming to us,” Alex Tereshonkova, a group organizer, told SA. “We get constant calls from people asking for help.”

Tereshonkova goes on to say that “Our goal is to just get people out.” “What they (prison officials) say they are doing is not consistent with what we are told.” Tereshonkova said she was told that the conditions in the prisons were safe for the prisoners; She said she heard from lawyers that prisoners are told that they are responsible for cleaning up their own areas without soap or other packaging requirements.

So far, the fund has raised $ 475,000, and about 80 people have been released on bail. (The Emergency Response Fund also works with non-profit organizations to help release survivors of housing and transportation.)

Social media campaigns between individuals and small groups have also seen concerts, live auctions, and art auctions and promotions, to raise money.

Prisoners in detention at the US Immigration Detention Center (ICE) are in critical condition.

Lee Wang, director of the New York Refugee Fund at the Brooklyn Conservation Fund, a nonprofit organization that works to provide bail for people waiting, says the Refugee Fund is successful arrests 19 people by providing aid.

ICE reported the release of 20 percent of the number of migrants arrested last month in three New Jersey prisons where most of ICE’s prisoners have been arrested in New York City, according to the New York website. Gothamist. The ICE website says they have released nearly 700 people after “evaluating immigration history, record of crimes, threats to public health, aviation accidents, and national security concerns.”

The Story of Pornography

Looking For Hope: Society by TIME 100 on Navigating Our New Truth

Here’s advice from Margaret Atwood, Sundar Pichai, Stephen Curry, Tsai Ing-wen and others on the effects of vomiting and diarrhea.

Wang said, however, that the ICE process took a long time, and the agency is asking for more money to bail. “Last week we paid $ 20,000 to get someone out,” Wang said. “It’s just an agency that doesn’t care about people’s lives.”

ICE did not respond to TIME’s request for comment on bail conditions. According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the highest fees for detainees are between $ 5.00 and $ 10,000.

In New York there is 218,043 confirmed COVID-19 expression, with 10,913 deaths, according to a COVID-19 professor from Johns Hopkins University.

Please send any suggestions, guidance, and stories to virus@time.com.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.

. (afiToTranslate) COVID-19