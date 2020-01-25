Activists come to defend the homeless at Lake Echo Park as city teams clean the house

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – A clean-up at Echo Park Lake has failed to bring the homeless who have settled there to leave the area.

On Friday, teams from the city of Los Angeles arrived at 8 a.m. and began collecting tents and personal effects at Lake Echo Park.

Several members of the homeless community began to block their efforts and sing in front of the service trucks.

Their resistance forced the workers to withdraw.

Homeless advocates joined the crowd this morning to help organize the effort to stay at Echo Park Lake.

“We are not going to let them sweep people out of this park. They deserve to be here. They have the right to be here,” said a lawyer.

The office of Los Angeles city councilor Mitch O’Farrell said the cleaning effort was standard maintenance and awareness.

People living in the surrounding neighborhood have complained about the tents and garbage that have taken over much of the park. The people who live here said there was nowhere to live.

