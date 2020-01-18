Activists gather for the fourth year of the women’s marches worldwide

January 18 (UPI) – Thousands took to the streets in Washington, DC, and elsewhere on Saturday, to take part in the fourth annual Women’s Equal March.

The yearbook was first held in January 2017. Hundreds of thousands of women marched in the country’s capital after President Donald Trump took office on January 21, 2017.

Saturday’s protest in Washington, DC, one of 300 events in the United States, according to the Women’s March website, should be the smallest in the capital as some groups have severed their ties in recent years.

The organizers of the women’s march initially said there would be no speakers, big names, or the presence of a stage on Saturday, but the DC march started with all three.

Martin Luther King III went on stage and introduced his wife, the humanitarian and activist Andrea Waters King.

She told the crowd this year that it was 100 years since the 19th constitutional amendment that gave women the right to vote was ratified. The weekend also honors the legacy of her late father-in-law, civil rights activist Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Remembering is not enough,” she said. “We have to see this march as a time of dedication and renewal – this may be the decade that is starting new freedoms.”

When snow fell on the crowd, she continued, “Our bodies may be cold, but our souls are burning today.”

There was a woman with one among the crowd Handsmaid’s Tale-Inspired red dress and shield with the inscription

“Vote while you still can.”

Another protester, A.J. Campbell, 51, wears a Jewish flag pride flag and is a community organizer of the Zioness group. The group protested the march last year and accused some leaders of anti-Semitism.

Campbell said the organization has made “significant progress” this year by replacing board members.

Protests in New York City filled thousands of three blocks from West 61st Street to West 64th Street, many with pink hats, and women carried signs with slogans such as “Elect Women” and “My body, My choice”.

In Philadelphia, too, the march went according to plan despite the snow.

The Philadelphia march is separate from the women’s march in Washington. This year the topic is on the program “The Year of Women” after record-breaking women’s elections.

In Los Angeles, thousands gathered in Pershing Square with speakers, including MPs Maxine Waters and Karen Bass, California’s first partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and women’s rights lawyer Gloria Allred.