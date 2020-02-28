activities-associated-to-emperor-naruhito’s-enthronement-concluded

Gatherings and rites connected to the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito on May well 1 past calendar year came to an end on Friday.

On Friday early morning, the very last such event, the Jichinsai ceremony, was held at the East Gardens of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to purify the internet site that hosted the Daijokyu halls created for the Daijosai grand thanksgiving rites in November.

The ceremony was attended by 9 people like senior officials of the Imperial Residence Agency.

Parts of silk cloth and other goods ended up buried at 10 places at the internet site following a ritualist examine a prayer.

Right after the Daijosai rites, the halls were demonstrated to the community for a although and then demolished.

Most of construction elements for the halls ended up reused for biomass electricity generation. On Feb. 21, a ceremony to melt away some of the materials was held.