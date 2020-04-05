Actor-activist Shirley Douglas, mother of Kiefer Sutherland, died

TORONTO – Shirley Douglas, forced Canadian activist and veteran actress mother to actor Kiefer Sutherland and daughter of drug founder Tommy Douglas have died.

He is 86.

Sutherland reported the death of his mother on Twitter, saying he succumbed to complications around pneumonia on Sunday morning.

“My mother was an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life,” Sutherland said.

“It’s sad that he fought his health for a little while and we, as a family, knew this day would come.”

A native of Weyburn, Sask., Douglas has collaborated with famous directors including Stanley Kubrick (“Lolita”) and David Cronenberg (“Dead Ringers”), and won a Gemini Award for his performance in 1999 TV movie “Shadow Lake.”

He has been unrelentingly supported by various causes throughout his life, including the civil rights movement, the Black Panthers and the fight to save public health care, his politician father advised.

In 1965, Douglas married Canadian actor Donald Sutherland, with whom he had two children before they separated – twins Rachel, a production manager, and Kiefer, who became a film and star in TV in its own right.

Douglas also has another son, Thomas, from the previous marriage.

In a 2009 interview with The Canadian Press, she admitted that staying away from home for a long time to pursue acting was difficult for her children, but she said she knew her mother would eventually do better.

“Our jobs, we move around a lot … and that’s the fact that my kids are growing up – left behind, and unhappy,” said Douglas, who has used a wheelchair in recent years because of a degenerative condition of the spine caused by his severe pain.

“You have to decide that you are guilty about it and not do it, or that you will do it and that you will, in the end – and I hate to use it as an excuse – but that you will be a better mother than to be bitter at home you are not allowed. “

Born on April 2, 1934, Douglas showed an early interest in art as well as politics as he traveled the campaign path with his father, who became Saskatchewan’s principal, a federal NDP leader and an icon of the socialist.

He attended the Banff School of Fine Arts and went on to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, England, where he acted in theater and TV and participated in anti-nuclear marches.

In the ’60s and’ 70s, while living in California, Douglas campaigned against the Vietnam War and protested for various political and social causes.

He also helped establish a fundraising group called the Black Panthers’ Friends. His support for the group sparked controversy – though – he was denied a work permit in the United States and arrested in 1969 on charges of conspiracy to possess unregistered explosives. The courts later dismissed the case and dismissed him.

Douglas’s other activism included co-founding the first chapter in Canada of the Performing Artists for Nuclear Disarmament.

Kiefer Sutherland, along with actress Shirley Douglas, posed for photos as she was honored with a star on the Canada Walk of Fame.

He says he doesn’t care if the stance for what he believes – even in the days of Hollywood’s so-called black list – will hurt his acting career.

“I think to live your life you have to follow it, and if you find something that hurts you morally or in any other way you have to follow it and take it,” Douglas told The Canadian Press, and said he also had support from many fellow artists and filmmakers.

“I know a lot of McCarthy-ite victims. It’s hard for them but they really have no choice. And when you have no choice and to see something, you look like a kid running a car – you grab the kid.

“And for me, a lot of the things that I find wrong are obvious to dealing with a kid and what else are you going to do?”

Douglas, who has lived in Toronto since ’77, has been nominated for two other Geminis: in 1998 for his lead role in the series “Wind and My Back,” and in 1993 for starring in the film “Passage of the Heart. “

He is also an Officer of the Order of Canada, an inductee on Canada’s Walk of Fame and holds an honorary doctorate of fine arts degree from the University of Regina.

Other screen credits include the movie “Nellie McClung,” in which she plays the title role of a prominent Canadian activist. Other TV series he appeared on included “Street Legal,” “Road to Avonlea,” “Corner Gas,” “Degrassi: The Next Generation” and “Robson Arms.”

In 1997, Douglas teamed up with Kiefer’s son Tennessee Williams to play “The Glass Menagerie.”

Perhaps, his biggest role, is as a champion for medicine.

Douglas will talk about the importance of a universal health care system in almost any instance and government officials are secretive and fundraised for that reason.

He is also a national speaker for the lobby group of the Canada Health Coalition and is involved with the Toronto Health Coalition and the Friends of Medicare Toronto.

“Let us not forget that the federal government is the guardian and enforcer of the five rules of the Canadian Health Law: university, access, portability, completeness and public oversight,” he said in a statement to on behalf of the Canada Health Coalition during the 2011 presidential election campaign.