Actor Chris Evans teaches Trump about coronavirus: “America wants leadership”

US Captain Chris Evans saves lives in movies and now clashes with President Donald Trump at a recent coronavirus press conference, suggesting that the president did not show real leadership when he left the vice president. Pence and health officials answering questions from the press.

The departure of the president from Sunday’s press conference prompted Chris Evans to appear on social media. “The president has just left the stage after his big press conference without answering a single question,” Knives Out tweeted. “America wants answers. The United States wants leadership. “

The actor added: “America does not want to be a president who comes out of the crisis during a crisis and allows Mike Pence to have the talks.”

– Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 15, 2020

The Hollywood actor reacted to a White House press conference Sunday when President Trump urged Americans to stay calm and avoid buying panic. “There is no need for anyone in the country to have a commitment to essential food supplies,” the president said.

President Trump also said he has met with leaders from companies such as Target and Costco. “I was asked to say, ‘Can you buy a little less, please? “I thought you would never hear from a merchant.”

American retailers are working hard to keep food and essentials for the American public, and there is no need to pick up products.

“They have it totally in their hands,” said President @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/AoRK7IuAKK

– The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 15, 2020

Following his remarks, President Trump delivered the news conference to Vice President Mike Pence, which drew attention to the federal government’s response to the global pandemic.

Last month, President Trump appointed the vice president to coordinate the government’s response to the coronavirus.

Anti-Trump vehement Chris Evans suggested last year that he was prepared to alienate half of his audience to take a political stand against the president.

“I don’t want to alienate half of your audience,” Evans told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I would have been disappointed in myself if I didn’t speak. Especially for fear that it would have any monetary impact or career damage, which I just feel bad about.”

