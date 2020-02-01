Actor Danny Trejo Honored by Los Angeles City Council for Community Service Work

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) – Actor Danny Trejo was honored on Friday by the Los Angeles City Council, official recognition for his continued commitment to community service.

Although he may be one of the best known actors in film and television, Danny still works as a drug counselor for at-risk youth.

At the ceremony, the 75-year-old Echo Park native said he loved Los Angeles and giving back was second nature to him.

Trejo said that a commitment to selflessness may have kept him on the narrow, narrow path to sobriety while incarcerated.

“I love this city. I love this city, ”he said. “In 1968, in Soledad (prison), I promised our lord:” Let me die with dignity. I will say your name every day and I will do everything I can for my neighbor. ” ”

