Actor Harry Hamlin says the film career is “over” after playing a gay man on the big screen

There is a reason why Harry Hamlin is more synonymous with television than with the big screen.

According to the actor, his film career came to a screeching halt after playing an openly gay man in 1982 in the drama Making Love.

A year earlier, Hamlin had had successes with the 1981 hit, Clash of the Titans, but instead of pushing his fame up, he did the opposite.

Harry Hamlin (left) with co-stars Kate Jackson and Michael Ontkean. (20th Century Fox)

“Everyone in the city had rejected the film because the idea of ​​a gay world was not accepted at the time,” said 68-year-old Hamlin of Making Love, in which the popular actress Kate Jackson also participated.

“(But) that’s exactly the kind of film I’m looking for,” he recalled. “I want to do something that is relevant and innovative.”

In the 1982 film, Hamlin played an openly gay figure. (20th Century Fox)

In the film, Hamlin’s character begins an affair with Jackson’s husband (played by Michael Ontkean).

“Overall, it was too early in the way the film was shot,” said Hamlin. “It was about 10 years early and it ended my career completely. That was the last studio picture I ever took. The door was closed with a loud bang.”

The actor then struggled to regain a foothold in Hollywood, and it was only four years later that he landed his best-known role so far when he played Michael Kuzak in the legal drama LA Law. Hamlin – who is married to Lisa Rinna, the main actress of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – has since appeared on popular television programs such as Veronica Mars, Shameless, Mad Men and Glee. And while Making Love may have limited Hamlin to TV productions, the actor has no regrets.

“I am very proud of the film and not a week goes by when people don’t come to me – and I mean it seriously – in the supermarket, on the street, and they thank me for making this film,” said Hamlin ,

Celebrity Throwback Photos: Guess Who!