Actor Johnny Lee Davenport dies at 69; appeared in “The Fugitive” and many other films, TV shows and plays in Chicago

Actor Johnny Lee Davenport uttered one of the most Chicago rules about a Chicago icon in one of the most Chicago movies.

It happened when Deputy American Marshal Samuel Gerard – Tommy Lee Jones – eavesdropping on a branch while trying to follow “The Fugitive” – ​​Dr. Richard Kimble, played by Harrison Ford.

Gerard and other delegates bow to Kimble’s call to his lawyer. Kimble says he’s calling from St. Louis. The rumbling of a train is audible.

And Mr. Davenport, who plays Marshal Henry, is destroying the business.

“I may be crazy,” he says, “but that train sounds like an El.”

The character of Tommy Lee Jones mocked: ‘Then you can explain the difference in the sound of a raised train as opposed to a train that runs on the ground. You must have ears like an eagle. ”

As they tune the recording, they hear a CTA announcement: “Next stop, Merchandise Mart.”

“You bastard,” Jones wondered about Kimble. “Our boy came home.”

Davenport, who did everything from that 1993 film to “Law and Order” to “Empire” to Shakespeare, died Sunday at the age of 69, according to friends and associates in the Boston area where he lived. He had leukemia, said Michael J. Bobbitt, who received the death of Mr. Davenport’s wife, Kelly Cook.

Davenport performed on many stages in Chicago. And he was planning to appear as Troy Maxson this year in Wilson’s “Fences” at New Repertory Theater, said Bobbitt, artistic director of Watertown, Massachusetts.

“It’s a loss for Chicago, Boston and everyone,” said Maurice Emmanuel Parent, executive director of the Front Porch Arts Collective, a black theater company in Boston.

“Although he was able to retain a lot of authority, he was also an incredibly sympathetic presence on the screen,” said Dawn Gray of the Gray Talent Group of Chicago, who represented Mr. Davenport.

In the 1990s he appeared in “Everyman” and “Nomathemba” in Steppenwolf Theater; “Miss Julie” and “Comedians” at Court Theater, and, at Goodman Theater, “Cry, the Beloved Country” and “I Am a Man.”

“He would tell stories about performing in Chicago and how much he found there,” Parent said.

Chicago public also saw him in many Shakespeare works including “Hamlet,” “Macbeth,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and “Othello.”

“He had a life purpose to do every piece that Shakespeare ever wrote. … I think he only had two or three plays too short, “said Kieran Campion, a theater agent at the Gray Talent Group.

In recent years, Mr. Davenport has held a one-man show across the country, “Marshall,” about Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court. “That has been his calling card for his last decade,” said Campion.

Mr. Davenport’s Facebook page said he said he was from Shreveport, Louisiana, and that he was studying at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

“He was one of the first champions of our work,” says Dawn Meredith Simmons, artistic director of the Front Porch Arts Collective. He emerged as the Great Grand Daddy Deus, a Zeus-like, Afro-centric deity, in a co-production of ‘black odyssey boston’ in 2019 by the Front Porch Arts Collective and Underground Railway Theater.

“We knew from the start that he was in charge,” Simmons said. His voice was “unmistakable – it has been decades of power and training. … It is impressive and can put you in your tracks.”

Davenport was also an approachable, generous mentor for young actors. He taught them in Shakespeare monologues and Greek classics. “He taught them to understand what they were actually saying,” Simmons said. “You could see the difference when those students auditioned.”

Mr. appeared in the movies Davenport also in “Chain Reaction” and “Ted”. He played with Robert De Niro and Jennifer Lawrence in “Joy” and with Gene Hackman in “The Package”.

More recently, he portrayed Harold in Showtime’s “Work in Progress,” said Gray.

His characteristic expression, Parent said, was, “I will think carefully for you.”

In the last hours of Mr. Davenport let his family ‘dressed in’ a beautiful light blue African agbada, with delicate and intricate silver embroidery. He looked like the handsome, elegant prince he was, “his wife said in a letter to friends that she had given permission to be shared with the Chicago Sun Times.

She turned on the TV and placed the volume control by his ear so that he could hear the Super Bowl. “The Chiefs had fallen 20-10. I didn’t pay much attention to it, but when I looked up at the end, Patrick Mahomes (a quarterback that Johnny loved) had led his team to a 31-20 victory, “she said.” I would like to think that Johnny’s energy was something had to do with changing the tide of the game. “

Contributing: Lee Bey