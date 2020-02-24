actor-jussie-smollett-pleads-not-guilty-to-restored-prices-of-staging-phony-assault

CHICAGO — Previous “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty Monday to restored expenses that accuse him of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself last calendar year in Chicago and falsely reporting to law enforcement that the phony attack was authentic.

His lawyer, Tina Glandian, entered the not responsible pleas on his behalf to six counts of felony disorderly conduct. She also explained to Judge James B. Linn that she has asked the Illinois Supreme Court to halt the case.

A somber seeking Smollett, 37, entered the Cook dinner County courthouse carrying sunglasses and sporting a beard, flanked by his legal group and surrounded by reporters.

“He’s of course annoyed to be dragged as a result of this approach all over again,” Glandian explained to reporters just after the hearing.

Police have alleged Smollett staged the attack to get notice and further his occupation.

Smollett, who is black and gay, explained to law enforcement that two masked adult males attacked him as he was going for walks household in the early hours of Jan. 29, 2019. He said they designed racist and homophobic insults, conquer him and looped a noose all around his neck before fleeing, and that at least 1 of his attackers was a white person who instructed him he was in “MAGA state,” a reference to President Trump’s marketing campaign slogan, “Make The us Excellent Yet again.”

Police alleged months later on that Smollett experienced paid out two black mates to enable phase the assault for the reason that he was was unhappy with his salary as an actor on “Empire,” a Fox series filmed in Chicago that follows a black family members as they navigate the ups and downs of the recording field.

The close friends, brothers Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, were being among the those people who attended Monday’s proceedings. If Smollett’s circumstance helps make it to trial, they would be the state’s star witnesses. The brothers are bodybuilders and aspiring actors whom Smollett understood from the “Empire” set and the gym.

Smollett pleaded not guilty final yr, just weeks just before Cook County State’s Legal professional Kim Foxx’s office environment abruptly declared it was dismissing the scenario, angering law enforcement and Town Corridor. Foxx’s managing of the situation has come to be an issue in her bid for re-election.

Glandian called the revived prosecution “an ordeal” for Smollett.

Smollett’s attorneys also have filed a movement in Prepare dinner County court arguing that the refiling of prices violated protections versus getting billed twice for the similar crime, recognized as double jeopardy. Prosecutors have stated double jeopardy does not implement because Smollett was not prosecuted last yr.