Actor Kim Nam Gil explains how he became a fan of BTS

Kim Nam Gil shared how he ended up becoming a fan of BTS!

In an interview with Korean media Herald Pop, the actor discussed his recent 34th Golden Disc Awards confession that he watched BTS videos every night before falling asleep.

Kim Nam Gil explained: “In a past interview, a member of BTS Jin said that he started dreaming of becoming an actor after watching my play in the drama” The Great Queen Seondeok. “It was back in the days when BTS wasn’t as famous as they were now, but the people around me told me what Jin had said, and I got interested in the band.”

“I started looking for BTS videos on YouTube, and I liked that they were really hardworking,” he continued. “I also recently spent a lot of time researching videos of their song” Boy With Luv “.”

Expressing pride in BTS’s overseas accomplishments, Kim Nam Gil added: “After starting to attract attention abroad, they have performed a lot around the world, and seeing people getting excited about Korean idols all over the world makes me proud. “

Finally, when asked about his statement at the Golden Disc Awards, he confirmed with a laugh: “I really watch BTS videos before I fall asleep.”

Kim Nam Gil’s new horror film “Closet” will hit theaters on February 5.

