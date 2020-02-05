Actor legend Kirk Douglas died at 103

TAMPA (WFLA) – Well-known actor Kirk Douglas and father of Michael Douglas has died. He was 103 years old.

His son Michael visited Instagram to report on his father’s legacy and celebrate his birthday in December: “Let me end with the words that I said on his last birthday and that will always be true. Dad, I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. “

View this post on Instagram

My brothers and I announce with great sadness that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. He was a legend to the world, an actor from the golden age of film who lived to his golden years, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed in set a standard that we all do should strive for. But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a father, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk’s life was well lived, and he left a legacy in the film that will last for generations to come and a story as a renowned philanthropist who works for the public and brings peace to the planet. Let me end with the words that I said on his last birthday and that will always be true. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

A contribution by Michael Douglas (@michaelkirkdouglas) on February 5, 2020 at 3:33 p.m. PST

Douglas’ career spanned decades, but he is known for his roles in classic films such as “Spartacus”, “Evil and the Beautiful”, “In Harms Way”, “20,000 Miles Under the Sea” and dozens of others.

He is survived by his wife Anne Buydens and sons Michael, Joel, Peter and Eric.