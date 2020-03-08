Actor Spider-Man villain hints at return to film MCU future

The actor, who played Scorpion in “Spider-Man: Return of the Native”, Michael Mundy, hinted at this Villain could still return to the franchise.

In spite of the scene that teased alter ego Scorpion Mac Gargan, who plans to shoot Spider-Man at the end of homecoming, the hero did not come back for a record Spiderman last summer: Far away from home.

However, in discussions with the new YouTuber Steve Varley, Mundie offered fans still see Scorpion with a future event in kinateatrychnay Marvel Universe.

“There is a chance (to return from it),” said the actor. “There’s always a chance.”

In an interview with “Digital Spy” director last summer, “Spider-Man” John Watts told about why fans no longer see the plot lines of the Scorpion in the MCU.

“We never found the right moment to do something like this It’s always just that it was the appropriate action, and not just any shod stone stones (away from home).”, – he explained.

“But I love the idea that they are both (Scorpio and neck) is still there, and I like that, as we move forward with these films, we create the rich world from which we constantly draw.”

One actor who definitely will play in the film Baddie MCU future is Christian Bale, who yesterday (7 March) confirmed that removed together with Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: love and thunder.”

Speaking about the role of Bale, his co-author Tessa Thompson opened “Entertainment Tonight”: “Christian Bale play our villain to be fantastic.

“I read the script. I have a lot I can not tell you. A lot of exciting text messages that are exchanged between Natalie (Portman) and I. We’ll have fun. Taika (Vaitsitsi) writing and directing. Some familiar faces. Some of the new people come into the mix “.