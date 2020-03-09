Actor “The Exorcist” and “The Seventh Seal” Max von Sydov died at age 90 years

Famous Swedish actor Max von Sydov, who starred in classics such as “The Seventh Seal” and “The Exorcist,” has died at the age of 90 years.

The actor initially gained notoriety by working with the legendary director Ingmar Bergman, before rising to international fame with such roles as father Lankester Merryn in “The Exorcist” in 1973.

In later years, he appeared in “Star Wars: The Power of awakening” and “Eyes with three eyes” in the game of thrones.

Max von Sydav. Credit: Getty / Thomas Boddy

The news of the death of von Sydov confirmed his wife Catherine Brelet who told Paris Match: “We are heartbroken and infinite sadness announced the departure of Max von Syda March 8, 2020.”

The actor got his first break working with Bergman, a pair collaborated on films such as “The Seventh Seal” – where he famously played chess with death – “Wild Strawberries” and “Brinkley’s life.”

He later appeared in the 1965 American film “The Greatest Story” before receiving international recognition for her role in “The Exorcist.”

Career Background Sydov continued in the 1980s roles in “Dune,” “Flash Gordon,” “Conan the Barbarian” and later appeared in big Hollywood films such as “minority reports”, “Shutter Island “and” Extremely loud and incredibly close. “

In later years, a star appeared in a small role in “Star Wars: The Power of awakening”, and “chubby crow” in the game of thrones – the last of which he received an Emmy nomination for prime-time guest of the wonderful actor.

He was also nominated for two Oscars throughout his career – best actor in 1989 for “The winner Pelle” and “Actor Assistant” at the 2012 “Very loud and incredibly close”.

Edgar Wright – one of those who paid tribute to the director, “Shaun of the Dead”, which refers to background Syda “god.”

Max Von Sydov such an iconic presence in the film for seven decades, it seemed that he would always be with us. He changed the face of international films with Bergman, played Christ, wrestled with the devil, HOT HAIL pressed the button and was nominated for an Oscar for silent play. God. pic.twitter.com/klhJ9RusdQ

– Edgarayt (@edgarwright) March 9, 2020