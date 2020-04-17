Actor Tony Hale compares American politics with “Veep”

Actor Tony Hale is accustomed to Washington’s way by playing Gary, the bodyman for Julia Lewis-Dreyfus’ VP of Veep, for several years. In an interview with Washington correspondent Major Garrett at CBS News, Hale said he believed that “Veep” was popular because it provided “outlets” to viewers.

“When I look at politics in the news, I sometimes want to laugh because it’s so crazy, but because it’s reality, I have a sense of guilt about laughing,” Hale said in an episode “Take Out” this week. Podcast. “And I felt” Veep “was this kind of political outlet that gave you the freedom to laugh.”

Highlights of this week’s episode:

In preparation for the role, Hale met Reggie Love, the body of President Barack Obama. The bodyman is basically a close aide, ensuring that the principal always has what it needs.

Hale said he would return to Washington through a series of investigations to study, saying when politicians said the absurd humor of the “beep” was more accurate than he knew. Was always surprised.

“When we were doing a show, we went to DC and heard things, they said,” How this is actually happening, or how this is so realistic. I don’t know. ” “Don’t say it out loud,” Hale said.

“Veep” is a sharp satire and most of its characters are incompetent, immoral, or both.

“People will approach us at D.C. and be like ‘I’m the Dan’ in my office,” Hale said, mentioning one of the characters in “Veep.” “I asked,” Why are you saying that? These are terrifying characters! “

But Hale quickly pointed out that not everyone who worked in Washington was corrupt.

“I think there are a lot of people who are really doing their best at D.C. and are really caring and want to see and hear others. It feels like a pressure cooker.”

Hale said there was an important lesson to learn from politics, that you need to interact with people who might disagree and be grateful.

“In order for you to grow as a person and actually learn and empathize within our humanity, you need to connect with people of different beliefs and ideas and learn how to communicate,” said Hale.

